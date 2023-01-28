Police Chief Thankful For Community’s Support After Deaths Of Superior Officer’s Daughter, Retired K-9

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It has been a painful and challenging time over the past couple of weeks for the Superior Police Department with the unexpected losses of Sgt. Nick Eastman’s teenage daughter and his retired K-9 Marik.

Late Friday, Police Chief Nicholas Alexander expressed his thanks to everyone who has helped his department through this difficult time.

In a statement on Facebook, Chief Alexander wrote:

“The past couple of weeks have been challenging for SPD. During this time, we have been witness to a tragedy impacting the family of two of our members. As many have heard, or seen on the news, the Eastman family lost their beautiful daughter, Hailey, to a medical emergency. They also lost their police K9 to an untreatable medical condition. The outpouring of support from our department members, neighboring law enforcement agencies, and the community has truly been remarkable. It is so comforting to see so many people show their love, support, and kindness to the Eastman family and our department. I do want to share with the public that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, UWS Campus Safety, and the Duluth Police Department have all assisted us in a variety of ways. We cannot thank you enough for your support during this difficult time. An extra special thanks to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. They brought in extra staffing on two days to cover ALL the calls in the City of Superior. This allowed all members of SPD to attend an Honor Walk to show respect and appreciation to Hailey for her heroic and selfless gift of organ donation and to provide support to the family. They also covered all the calls so all members of SPD could attend Hailey’s memorial service. Words cannot express how grateful we are that we were all able to attend. Please keep the Eastman’s in your thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Chief A.”

Sgt. Eastman’s daughter, Hailey, was 19 years old and died suddenly Jan. 20 from an undiagnosed cardiac condition. K-9 Marik was 10 years old and had to be put down the very next day from an unexpected gastrointestinal condition.

Hailey was a freshman in college studying to be an elementary/special education teacher with the goal of making an impact and difference in others’ lives, according to her obituary. She loved camping, dancing, volleyball, and car rides, especially in her car named Debbie.

Hailey had a big heart that was full of love, which is why her family says she choose to be an organ donor. She also loved animals, including, of course, K-9 Marik.

Marik was partnered with Sgt. Eastman on the streets of Superior for almost eight years. Marik was deployed 541 times and helped make 91 arrests, including a man in Superior who was wanted for fatally shooting a child in Chicago, according to the Northland K9 Foundation.

Besides getting the bad guys, Marik loved people. He shined in 81 demonstrations, from visiting schools and assisted living facilities to attending neighborhood events.

K-9 Marik was retired for the past year, and just before his retirement, Sgt. Eastman told the Superior Telegram some of the following quotes:

“I got super lucky because he was so social. He loved to work. But he also loved the play part at work.” “Even though he loves coming to work, I want him to enjoy being a dog.” “So that was a big decision on retirement, and he’s going out healthy.”

Sgt. Eastman clearly made a good call by putting Marik into retirement so he could live a full-time year with his family – a year with Hailey.

And while that year ended without the two, they are together again looking over Superior, Sgt. Eastman, his wife Amanda and daughter Hannah.