Port of Duluth-Superior Shipping Season Report

Duluth, Minn.– The Port of Duluth- Superior had a very good January, the best since 20-10 -with slightly more than a million and a third short tons went out of the port.

However, the total for the navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 20-21

For the entire season, more than 30 million short tons left or came into the port. 19 million tons of that was Iron Ore.

The last Freighter, the Saginaw, sailed from the port on January 20th, which was the latest departing ship since 1975.

Other shipping:

General cargo was 11 thousand tons, which included a 125 ton Yankee Dryer for S-T Paper in West Duluth and 260 foot wind turbine blades..

Salt tonnage was up 26 percent over 20-21..

The season saw the port’s smallest total of grain troughput since1890. Grain was down 20.3 percent and Coal saw a 13 percent decrease from 20-21.

In an average year, about 800 vessels move through the port of Dultuh Superior.