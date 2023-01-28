Senator Jen McEwen Reacts to Passage of Abortion Bill

Duluth, Minn. — Jen McEwen the DFL Senator from Duluth was the author of the bill. After the bill passed in the Senate, she said this,

“Today (Saturday), the Minnesota Senate demonstrated that we will not simply put our faith in individual judges to uphold our rights and freedoms – we will also enshrine those rights into state statute. Minnesotans now have an affirmative right to make their own decisions about reproductive health care. I’m proud to have taken this step today, and we will continue to advance legislation to ensure Minnesotans have meaningful access to the care they need.”