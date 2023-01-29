Mom And Two Daughters Escape Lincoln Park House Fire, One Dog Found Deceased

DULUTH, Minn. — A mother and her two daughters escaped a fire that broke out in their home early Sunday morning that claimed the life of their dog, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

The DFD was called out to a home on fire on the 3200-block of Restormel Street at 6:46 a.m in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The family was able to get out with three dogs, but one dog was still trapped inside.

The fire department says there were intense flames and smoke coming from the stairway, the second floor, and the attic of the house.

There were a total of 22 firefighters and four fire trucks from three stations teaming up to battle the fire.

Firefighters found a dog deceased inside the home during their rescue search.

The family says that their two cats are missing, but they may have escaped the home.

The DFD is asking neighbors to look out for possible sightings of the cats.

The Red Cross and neighbors are helping the family who has now been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on what may have sparked the fire, which will be investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office.

Damages to the house and belongings inside are estimated at $150,000.