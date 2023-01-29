Tribute to Buddy Holly Concert Fundraise for Duluth Armory

DULUTH, Minn. — If you enjoy 50s music and dancing, the sounds of Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley, Clyde Iron Works was the place to as “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” fundraised money for the Duluth Armory.

This was a fundraiser where the funds would go directly towards the restoration and remodeling Duluth Armory Arts & Music Center. Over 300 tickets were sold where people enjoyed mystery singing live from Todd Eckart and his band.

Organizers say that this big turn out is beneficial as they hope to reopen the Armory in 2024. Once done, the Armory will be community focused as the place for arts, music, and food down on London Road.

“We look forward for having events about this size at the Amory when we restore the stage,” said the Executive Director of the Armory Art & Music Center Mark Poirier. We can be on the stage where so many of the greats that you know, the Bob Hope and Johnny Cash. You know to be back on that stage right for our community, it’s going to be a great thing.”

Of course if you were there, you could have had the chance to see Fox21’s own Dan Hanger as he was the emcee.