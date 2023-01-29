UMD Men’s Hockey’s 11 Goals Lift Bulldogs to Series Sweep Over No. 1 St. Cloud State

UMD will look to continue their winning ways, hosting Western Michigan. Game One is set for 7:30 PM, Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD men’s hockey team earned the series sweep over No.1 St. Cloud State, posting eleven goals over the two games.

On Friday, the Bulldogs took advantage of the Huskies seven penalties that resulted in four power-play goals. Freshman Ben Steeves also finished the night with a hat-trick, in the 5-3 victory.

Then on Saturday, UMD’s offense erupted in the first period, scoring three goals out of the gate. The Bulldogs would find the net three more times in the 6-3 victory.

“I feel like we kind of came together as a team, this past weekend, for the North Dakota series and every since then we just been really coming close together and I feel like that’s really helped us all over the ice. We’re not afraid when we go down. We have trust in each other, if we go up we can’t get too high, so I feel like we’re coming together in the right way. I mean a lot of people are counting us out right now but obviously we’re not counting ourselves out, obviously we just beat the number one team two nights in a row,” says fifth year forward Jesse Jacques.

