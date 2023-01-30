Cars Shot At With Birdshot Pellets In Two Duluth Neighborhoods

DULUTH, Minn. — Some Duluth residents discovered their cars were shot at while they were sleeping on Sunday.

Duluth police first got a call in about this on Sunday at 9:30 in the morning, but they believe the vandal or vandals struck the Morgan Park neighborhood around 3 a.m.

The cars were on the 8700-block of Beverly Street and also on the 900-block of 88th Avenue West.

There was a third car in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood damaged as well.

Some car windows are shattered and even a license plate is unrecognizable.

While the damage is bad, fortunately no people were hurt.

Duluth police believe the cars were hit with birdshot pellets.

Officers will keep investigating.