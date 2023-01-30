Coffee Conversation: AICHO to Host Concert Fundraiser For DV Shelter Expansion

DULUTH, Minn. — The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) presents concert fundraiser for its domestic violence shelter expansion project.

AICHO is expanding its DV shelter Dabinoo’Igan to increase resources and capacity to help more victims of domestic and sexual violence.

A fundraiser concert will take place on April 6 at the NorShore Theater.

AICHO Legal Advocate, Deanna Reder joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the event.

The concert will feature musical performances by Erik Koskinen and Band, Anishinaabeg national music award winners Annie Humphrey and Keith Secola, along with the Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group.

To purchase tickets by phone: 218-733-7555

Online: www.norshortheatre.com

In person: NorShor Box Office, 211 E Superior St.

In the fiscal year 2021, the Dabinoo’Igan Shelter provided 490 unique individuals with shelter services, accommodated 2,509 bed stays, and answered over 577 crisis calls.

This is AICHO’s first concert fundraiser, in partnership with the Ordean Foundation.

All money raised will go toward the Dabinoo’Igan Shelter expansion.