Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on.

Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.

There’s was an in-person meeting tonight open to the public at the Lincoln Park Community Center.

Updated information was provided on how the project is going, changes to traffic patterns, and what to expect in the months ahead.

You’re able to drill down, and give them more details about what their asking and why they are asking it, and at the same time provide more specific information about how the project will solve their concerns or give them real information on how the project will effect them,” said MNDOT and TPI Construction Manager, Pete Marthaler.

Community members voiced concerns on the noise, parking, and detour situations made by the construction and demolition.

The monthly meetings started in August. Monday was the the first meeting of the year and MNDOT will be post a recording of it.