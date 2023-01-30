Prep Hockey: Mirage Skate Past Spartans on Home Ice 2-1
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage picked up a big home win on Monday, defeating Superior 2-1.
Anika Burke and Nya Sieger would be the goal scorers for the Mirage.
As for Superior, Kenlyn Thimm had the lone goal.
The Mirage (16-6-2) will next play at Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian on Saturday.
As for the Spartans (17-4) they’ll play at Central Wisconsin on Saturday.