Prep Hockey: Mirage Skate Past Spartans on Home Ice 2-1

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage picked up a big home win on Monday, defeating Superior 2-1.

Anika Burke and Nya Sieger would be the goal scorers for the Mirage.

As for Superior, Kenlyn Thimm had the lone goal.

The Mirage (16-6-2) will next play at Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian on Saturday.

As for the Spartans (17-4) they’ll play at Central Wisconsin on Saturday.