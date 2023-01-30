SUPERIOR FIRE DEPT: Wasabi Restaurant Deemed Total Loss After Structure Fire

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department.

In a press release from the Superior Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Ave. in Superior at 12:27 am.

First arriving fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of Wasabi, the department says.

Interior attack was attempted along with coordinated ventilation of the roof.

The press release says, deteriorating conditions pushed crews out and a defensive attack was commenced.

The fire was declared extinguished at 7:30 am Monday morning with all units clearing the scene by 8:30 am.

The building has been deemed a total loss.

A total of 12 on-duty fire personnel and four apparatus were on scene throughout the night and off-duty personnel were brought it, according to the release.

The department says, extreme cold temperatures caused dangerous conditions for fire crews due to ice build-up.

One firefighter reported a minor back injury due to a fall, but remained on scene.

No civilian injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Superior Fire was assisted on scene by the Superior Police Department, City of Superior Public Works, Mayo Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Superior Water Light and Power.

Kwik Trip donated coffee for the on-scene crews.