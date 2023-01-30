UMD Women’s Hockey Down to #7 in USCHO Poll

The Bulldogs will hit the road this weekend to Mankato for a two game series with the Minnesota State Mavericks.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was cooled off a bit over the weekend as the 3rd ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers took both contests from the Bulldogs.

Even with the two losses, not much of a fall for UMD. Just one spot as they are now ranked 7th in the country.

With six games to go in the regular season, UMD is 4th the WCHA standings with 39 points.

