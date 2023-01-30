UMD’s Steeves & Kaiser Earn NCHC Player of the Week Honors

UMD picked up their first NCHC sweep this past weekend against SCSU.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is riding high after their huge sweep of 1st ranked St. Cloud State over the weekend.

Not only was it just a sweep, but it was their first NCHC series sweep of the season.

No surprise as to who was named NCHC rookie of the week as that honor belongs to Ben Steeves. Steeves posted his second natural hat trick of the season on Friday night.

In other bulldog news, Wyatt Kaiser was named NCHC defender of the week. Kaiser had four assists this weekend.