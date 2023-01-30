Wasabi Restaurant In Superior Destroyed By Fire; Owners: ‘We Will Be Back’
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after an early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue at 12:27 am.
First arriving fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of Wasabi, the department said.
Interior attack was attempted along with coordinated ventilation of the roof, but deteriorating conditions pushed crews out and a defensive attack began.
The fire was declared extinguished at 7:30 a.m. with all units clearing the scene by 8:30 am. However, crews were seen later in the morning tackling hot spots where flames could be seen.
A total of 12 on-duty fire personnel and four apparatus were on scene throughout the night and off-duty personnel were brought it. The department said bitterly cold air caused dangerous conditions for fire crews due to ice build-up.
One firefighter reported a minor back injury due to a fall, but remained on scene. No civilian injuries occurred.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Superior Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Superior Police Department, City of Superior Public Works, Mayo Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Superior Water Light and Power. Kwik Trip donated coffee for the on-scene crews.
Meanwhile, the owners of Wasabi posted on Facebook saying they will rebuild:
“Our heartbroken when we have to share this tragedy with you. The unexpected fire has burnt down our building. There were nothing we can do last night but standing across the street and watched the fire going and it was so desperating. That said, we are grateful for the firefighters to fight for us under that extremely bitter cold weather condition as well as the law enforcement staff. A huge thank you to all of you that reached out to us and shared your best wishes and great encouragements with us. It is such a blessing to feel that we are not alone when facing catastrophe and uncertainty. Going forward, we are dedicated to rebuild WASABI in superior location. There is such a deep connection between WASABI and the people and the community in the city of superior. We can’t wait to meet and see everyone’s face and serve you the variety of food. In the mean while, our Duluth location is ready to accommodate each and every of you. Overall, thank you for keeping us in your prayers and all of your support.WE WILL BE BACK,WASABI TEAM”