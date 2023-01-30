Wasabi Restaurant In Superior Destroyed By Fire; Owners: ‘We Will Be Back’

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after an early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue at 12:27 am.

First arriving fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of Wasabi, the department said.

Interior attack was attempted along with coordinated ventilation of the roof, but deteriorating conditions pushed crews out and a defensive attack began.

The fire was declared extinguished at 7:30 a.m. with all units clearing the scene by 8:30 am. However, crews were seen later in the morning tackling hot spots where flames could be seen.

A total of 12 on-duty fire personnel and four apparatus were on scene throughout the night and off-duty personnel were brought it. The department said bitterly cold air caused dangerous conditions for fire crews due to ice build-up.

One firefighter reported a minor back injury due to a fall, but remained on scene. No civilian injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Superior Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Superior Police Department, City of Superior Public Works, Mayo Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Superior Water Light and Power. Kwik Trip donated coffee for the on-scene crews.

Meanwhile, the owners of Wasabi posted on Facebook saying they will rebuild: