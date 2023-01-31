Cedar Coffee Company Brings Locals In On Cold Winter Days

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — What better way to warm up in this winter cold than to stop by a local coffee shop?

Tucked away in a cedar forest in Two Harbors is Cedar Coffee Company. The coffee shop offers not only various types of drinks, but ways to get outside with snowshoes and fire pits.

They even make all of their syrups and sauces. Cedar Coffee has been a hot spot for the locals for over 6 years now.

“We have a good group of local people that come here. Like it’s their you know daily stop they stop here at least once. It’s a good place to see a familiar face and you know just be generally happy,” said Samantha Linder, Assistant Manager of Cedar Coffee Company.

A customer named Karl Gorecki has made it his ritual to come every Friday and make some food on the fire with coworkers. When asked why he thinks it’s important to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, here’s what he said.

“I think it’s very important. I definitely view it as one of my benefits of working here. I don’t get other formal benefits, but benefits like this make it all the better,” said Gorecki.

Cedar Coffee Company is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.