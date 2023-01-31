Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church.

Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council.

It said in part that the special committee is asking “for patience as [they] seek truth and justice.”

The allegations are still unclear, but the church says it is an investigation of misconduct claims from several years ago.

The church says the pastoral assistant has been suspended.

To assist with its investigation, the church says it has hired a company called GRACE, which stands for “Godly Response To Abuse In The Christian Environment.”

Duluth police are encouraging any victims to come forward by calling 911 to file a report.

The DPD says victims can also reach out to PAVSA, an organization that helps victims of sexual assault, at (218)-726-1931.

The church will have a meeting to discuss the situation this Sunday at 7 p.m. at its location on Arrowhead Road.

FOX21 is not naming the pastoral assistant at this time because he has not been charged with a crime.