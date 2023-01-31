Duluth Police Department Releases First-Ever ‘Stop Data Report’

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the Duluth Police Department released a stop data report for 2022 Tuesday.

The report shows 5,944 traffic and subject stops were conducted between January and December last year.

Of that number, 61 percent were moving violations, 36 percent were equipment violations, and 3 percent were suspicious activity.

4,686 of those stops ended in warnings. Roughly 800 were citations. 207 were arrests. 243 had no action taken.

As for race, 4,830 were white. 667 were Black. 241 were American Indian. 94 were Hispanic. 85 were Asian. 27 were Native Hawaiian or other Pacific.

Traffic stop reports will be released quarterly and annually.

Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it’s all about being transparent with the community and helping build trust.

Click here for the full 2022 Stop Data Report.