Keith Aili Holds Off Ryan Anderson for 2023 John Beargrease Title

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn.- It would come down to two mushers but Keith Aili was able to outrace Ryan Anderson for the 2023 John Beargrease championship on Tuesday.

Aili was the first out of the Mineral Center checkpoint, 12 minutes ahead of Anderson.

They would each pass each other before Aili was able to finish at 52 hours and 58 minutes.

Anderson would finish shortly at 53 hours and six minutes.

This is Aili’s first Beargrease title since 2006.