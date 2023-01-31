Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish.

The Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck is officially in business after deciding winter would be the perfect time to open.

Haulin’ Hotdish came together after a group of friends knew they wanted to start to what they believe to be the first and only winter food truck in the Northland.

“All summer we’re busy catering, weddings and events and that type of thing. And in the winter,

not as busy, so we thought we should do a winter food truck,” said Chief Tater Tot Chef, Benjamin Thoen.

The truck offers 6 meals with different takes on the classic Tater Tot hotdish, including cornbread as a side.

“Hotdish is awesome. Whatever’s on their menu today is all right here,” said Morris.

And there is even an interactive element guests can enjoy with a fire pit and smores. The truck is well-prepared to be open all winter, no matter the weather.

“We carry salt with us, ice melt, we carry a shovel to clean a path in front of the service window and an axe for the firewood. So, we’re pretty well equipped to handle any kind of weather we come across,” explained Thoen.

Future plans for Haulin’ Hotdish include serving hotdish all winter long and possibly some summer events. We all know that even on some of Duluth’s summer days we can use a little warming up.

“So, we plan on running through the winter and then in the summer we might do a few private

events here or there and we might switch it up and do something totally different in the summer,” said Thoen.

To find out where the Haulin’ Hotdish food truck will be next, check out their Facebook page.