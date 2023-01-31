Progress Made For St. Louis River Area Of Concern

MINNESOTA — Well things are looking up for the St. Louis River Area of Concern as they recently checked off a crucial item on their list to make the river cleaner and healthier.

This accomplishment was the Degraded Fish and Wildlife Populations Beneficial Use Impairment, which they achieved by habitat restoration to improve healthy wildlife and fish populations.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources the St. Louis River is listed as one of the most polluted sites on the Great Lakes.

In order to take the St. Louis River Area of Concern off the polluted sites list, they need to remove 1 more impairment which they hope to do in 2030.