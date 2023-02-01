Another Weekend, Another Ranked Opponent for the UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 2nd consecutive weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team will get to play in front of their hometown fans as they gear up to take on Western Michigan for the 2nd time this season.

The Bulldogs are coming off a sweep of then top ranked St. Cloud State. And they will look to do the same against the 10th ranked Broncos.

Back in November, the two teams would settle for the split as UMD took game one 5 to 4 and Western Michigan took game two 5 to 3.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin said they can’t dwell too long on last weekend’s big sweep with another top 10 team coming to town.

“To have a weekend like that, we haven’t had a lot of that so the last few games have been a huge confidence booster for our group. Again you have to turn the page and you have to get back to work. Like I said, every week we’re going to keep working on the things that can hopefully make us better. It was fun to see the locker room like that after. So hopefully we can have that same feeling again,” said Sandelin.

