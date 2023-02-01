Ashley Furniture Quietly Donates 20 Mattresses To Steve O’Neil Apartments For Homeless Families

DULUTH, Minn. — Some residents in the Steve O’Neil Apartments in Duluth are resting easier after a furniture company donated mattresses to them.

CHUM posted on Twitter that it was Ashley Furniture that donated 20 mattresses and frames to the complex.

CHUM, which operates the apartments that are designated housing for families facing homelessness, said that the Coast Guard helped deliver some of them on Tuesday.

Ashley Furniture opened up this past fall in Duluth.

The company donates $5 to organizations for every bed they sell, in addition to donating beds to nonprofits that can use them.