Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Northland Expands With New Branch In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland is expanding its footprint in the region by opening its newest location in Hibbing.

The club is at the Greenhaven Elementary School and offers a safe space for kids ages 6 to 18 to learn, find resources they may need, and just be a kid.

in 2021 a survey found that about 90% of Hibbing’s families said there was a lack of positive and affordable activities in the area.

An open house was held Tuesday night to welcome kids in.

The club is open year-round from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends and in the summer.