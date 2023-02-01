Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery

DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters.

The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship.

The new structure will switch over on July 1st.

There seems to be less people who are interested in working in religious organizations, which is why they started looking into ways to bolster their numbers back in 2010.

The model shift affects several Duluth ministries.

The Duluth Benedictine Ministries will operate out of the St. Scholastica Monastery.