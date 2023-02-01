Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January

DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth.

The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January.

And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East.

The car was left warming up with the keys in the ignition, according to a spokesperson.

Duluth police are urging you to always lock your vehicle’s doors. And never leave your keys or fob inside.

Vehicle thefts are often a crime of opportunity.