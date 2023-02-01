Feb. 1, 2018: Historic NorShor Theatre Reopens With ‘Mamma Mia!’

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday marked the historic NorShor Theatre’s five-year anniversary since its $30 million re-opening in downtown Duluth.

Opening night was Feb. 1, 2018 with the popular musical “Mamma Mia!” It was a special moment after 19 months of construction and renovations.

The NorShor first opened as the Orpheum Theatre in 1910.

The building ran into trouble in the 90s and 2000s, from fire code issues to changing ownership. It was even a strip club at one point.

(Video: NorShor Theatre Celebrates First Anniversary)

During the Don Ness administration, an agreement was made with developer George Sherman — and the rest is history.

Today, the NorShor is managed by the Duluth Playhouse and is considered a major producer of arts and entertainment.

The next performance on the big stage is “The Glass Menagerie” Feb. 3 – 12.

“Singing With The Stars” fundraiser is also coming up on March 3. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be among the competitors.

For ticket information and all things NorShor, click here.