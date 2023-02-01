Hobbs, Anderson Won’t Seek Reelection To Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. — Two Duluth city councilors are not running for reelection in 2023.

First District Councilor Gary Anderson announced Tuesday he is proud of the work he’s been able to accomplish over the past eight years.

At one point, Anderson served as council president. He started in politics in 2012 as an organizer for the Minnesotans United For All Families.

At-Large Councilor Noah Hobbs also announced Tuesday that he’s not seeking reelection.

Hobbs was first elected in 2015 and was appointed back to the council in 2022.

During his time on the council, he has served as council president and was a representative for the Northern Lights Express Alliance.

Hobbs said he authored more local legislation than any councilor in the past 30 years.

Hobbs was behind the push to get ride-sharing into the city.