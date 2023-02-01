Northern MN Counties Getting State Assistance For Dec. Storm Damage

Northland Minnesota counties hit hard by damaging heavy snow in December are getting disaster assistance from the state.

St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln and Pine counties are all on the list.

The state aid will help with clean-up and repair costs connected to the big storm between Dec. 13 and 16.

High winds and heavy wet snow downed a lot of trees and powerlines.

The damage estimate for St. Louis County is more than $750,000.

The seven counties on the list adds up to nearly $4.5 million.