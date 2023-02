Prep Hockey: Duluth East Boys Extend Win Streak to 6 with Victory Over Superior

Cole Christian would get his 100th career point in the win.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team was once again victorious on Wednesday, as they defeated Superior 4-0.

The Greyhounds (14-6-1) will next be in action on Friday when they host Champlin Park.

As for Superior (10-9), they’ll play at Proctor on Thursday.