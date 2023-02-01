Spirit Mountain Now Open 6 Days A Week

DULUTH, Minn. — After only being open 5 days a week since November, Spirit Mountain has added another day of operations.

According to a press release, Spirit Mountain had been struggling with staffing shortages and after an aggressive recruitment and retention effort, now have enough staff to keep the hill open longer.

The slopes will now be open Tuesdays starting February 7 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you plan on going on Tuesdays know that food and beverage services will be limited, and ticketing will be in the Skyline Chalet only.

