UMD Football Signs 32 Seniors on National Signing Day

The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-3 season in 2022.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team celebrated national signing day on Wednesday.

A total of 32 seniors signed to the 2023 recruiting class.

The most coveted postion for the Bulldogs was the defensive back position as they had 8 who signed.

State wise, Minnesota was the lead dog with 16 incoming freshman. That would be followed by 11 from Wisconsin, three from Nevada, and two from Illinois.

Head Coach Curt Wiese commented on what they were specifically looking for in this year’s class.

“A group that we worked with, a lot of these guys since last March. To have a chance to solidify their enrollment and their part in our football program is exciting for us. We wanted to make sure that this group that we athletically improved our football program. I think that’s always our staffs focus is how do we get this class better than the last class to continue to move us forward as a group. We’re excited and I think we have an opportunity to do that this fall,” said Wiese.

