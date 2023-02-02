#7 UMD Women’s Hockey Aims to Get Back on Track in Mankato

Puck drop is set for 3 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s team will look to get back on track after being swept by Minnesota this past weekend.

The Bulldogs will hit the road to Mankato to take on a Mavericks squad they’ve gotten the best of the last three times they’ve faced them.

That included a sweep at AMSOIL back in October.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says this weekend it’s all about the power play.

“They’re good on entries and they have a decent power play. So not dissimilar from Minnesota’s approach. Minnesota is good on entries and they got us on a couple plays that developed off of entry. And they had a good power play too. I think at this point of the season those are the areas that we need to be really locked in on. Most good teams are going to have good special teams and they’re going to be able to attack with numbers and know how to make plays over the blue line,” said Crowell.

