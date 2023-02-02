Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fat-Tire Bicyclist to Tackle Alaskan Iditarod

DULUTH, Minn. — Local fat-tire bicyclist Leah Gruhn gears up for Alaskan Iditarod 1,000-mile race, becoming the first person from Minnesota to do so on the Southern Route.

Gruhn joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about race preparations and prior success.

The Iditarod Trail Invitational will feature qualified athletes and adventurers from around the world in late February.

Gruhn opted to carry her food and water supply throughout the race, rather than implement stopping points.

A send-off party and fundraiser for Gruhn will take place at Hoops Brewing on Feb. 8.

Gruhn recently completed the Arrowhead 135 (from International Falls to Tower, MN) which she’s been racing in for years.