Dog Awakes 12-Year-Old Girl Just In Time To Save Family From Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is commending a young girl for her quick actions, after a structure fire broke out Wednesday night in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue.

Crews were dispatched at 10:14 p.m. to a fire report in the Duluth Heights neighborhood, and upon arriving crews found a large garage engulfed in flames with a two-story house just inches away.

The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A 12-year-old girl who lived at the home, woke up to the sound of barking from her dog Dudley who was kenneled in the heated garage.

She looked out her window, saw the fire and woke the rest of the family who all escaped unharmed. Dudley also escaped safely with a little bit of singed fur. The DFD says the quick action of this young girl allowed the firefighters to put out the blaze before it reached the house.

The family is not displaced at this time. There were no injuries and damage estimates are $80,000. The fire is under investigation.