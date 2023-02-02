Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Award

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Sustainability Officer has received some special recognition for her leadership efforts.

Mindy Granley was honored at the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards with the Individual Adaptation Award.

She was recognized due to her work as she’s provided leadership, education, and implemented strategies at the City of Duluth. Granley’s work includes securing $32 million in grant money for city and community initiatives.

She also led the creation of the City of Duluth’s first ever Climate Action Work Plan.