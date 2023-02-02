Ely Celebrates 30th Annual Winter Festival Event

ELY, Minn. — Just in time for the ice cold weather, Ely’s 10-day Winter Festival is kicking off this week.

The Winter Festival has been taking place for the past 30 years, featuring all things snow and ice.

A few things festival goers might find, include;

Giant snow sculptures in Whiteside Park Local creations in the Ely ArtWalk End of the Road Film Festival Live music events Guided snowshoe hikes Shopping, dining, and hot cups of joe downtown Classes at the Ely Folk School

“It’s just really exciting to see everybody out in the middle of winter and especially when you get a nice, sunny kind of blue bird day,” said Event Affiliate (End of the Road Director), Jacob White.

The fun runs Thursday, Feb. 2 – Sunday the 12.

