Ely Celebrates 30th Annual Winter Festival Event
ELY, Minn. — Just in time for the ice cold weather, Ely’s 10-day Winter Festival is kicking off this week.
The Winter Festival has been taking place for the past 30 years, featuring all things snow and ice.
A few things festival goers might find, include;
- Giant snow sculptures in Whiteside Park
- Local creations in the Ely ArtWalk
- End of the Road Film Festival
- Live music events
- Guided snowshoe hikes
- Shopping, dining, and hot cups of joe downtown
- Classes at the Ely Folk School
“It’s just really exciting to see everybody out in the middle of winter and especially when you get a nice, sunny kind of blue bird day,” said Event Affiliate (End of the Road Director), Jacob White.
The fun runs Thursday, Feb. 2 – Sunday the 12.
For more information on festival events and happenings, click here.