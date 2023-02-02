Esko’s Ty Christensen to Suit Up for Concordia-Moorhead Football in Fall
Christensen quarterbacked the Eskomos to an 11-1 record, including an appearance in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
ESKO, Minn.- On Tuesday, another Esko football standout made his college commitment. And it’s their quarterback Ty Christensen.
Christensen is heading to Moorhead to play for the Cobbers of Concordia-Moorhead.
Concordia-Moorhead is based out of the MIAC conference, which is one of the top conferences for Division three.
Christensen quarterbacked the Eskomos to an 11-1 record, including an appearance in the Class AAA quarterfinals.