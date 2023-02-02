Hermantown Boys Hockey Catches Fire Late in Win Over C-E-C

Six different Hawks found the net in the victory.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team hosted future section 7A opponents, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Thursday night.

A slow start to the game would finish with six different Hawks finding the net in the 6-1 victory. Jace Stewart scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

Next up, Hermantown will host Totino-Grace on Saturday for a 3:15 PM puck drop. While, C-E-C will look to bounce back against Champlin Park, on home ice Saturday at 3 PM.