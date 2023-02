Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48.

Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday.

As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th.