Superior City FC Names Otto Berti as Head Coach

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After forming on January 24th, the Superior City Football Club has their head coach.

And it’s a familiar face to the local community. Otto Berti will lead the team in it’s first season.

Berti is the current boys soccer varsity coach for Superior High School.

He also coached over the summer in the past. Most recently serving as an assistant for Duluth FC last summer.

The team is expected to hold tryouts in March before beginning the season in May.