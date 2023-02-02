UMD Football’s Brent Laing Competes in East/West Shrine Bowl

As a part of the West roster, Laing saw a number of snaps at the right guard and center position.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada.- UMD tackle Brent Laing had one last game to represent the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Laing competed in the East/West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. A game where plenty of NFL scouts were on hand.

The NFL Draft takes place on April 27th and goes through the 29th.