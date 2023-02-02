UMD Softball’s Season Debut Opens on the Road

The Bulldogs get their season swinging under the dome in Mankato, with a double-header Friday, with Concordia-St. Paul and Northwest Missouri State University. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite the freezing temperatures outside, softball season is just around the corner. After a successful season on the diamond last year, the UMD softball team looks to bring that same level of intensity, but cranked up a few notches.

The Bulldogs finished with 39 wins last season, one of the winningest in the program’s 40 year history. But after all, softball is a game of failure and with that in mind, second year head coach Lynn Anderson says the team’s focus is less on the winning side of things and more on the mental aspect of the game.

“We talk a lot about process over outcome with our team. I think a lot of us, myself included, get so focused on the wins because we’re all competitive. And so, being able to switch gears a little bit and focus more on, ‘Okay what are the little details that we can focus on that are more process oriented. So whether that be a percentage of first pitch strikes for pitchers, whether that be a certain approach at the plate with hitters, we know that if we can be successful in those areas that those W’s are more likely to come,” says Anderson.

One key contributor to last season’s success, is junior pitcher Lauren Dixon, who has recently been dubbed the NSIC’s Pre-season Pitcher of the Year.

So excited yeah, especially because winter can get pretty long here in the field house, so jumping in in February and having a pretty tough hectic schedule it’ll be super fun. My focus I mean, nothing’s really changed. Everything last year happened but it’s just a new season and just another year to go out and do what I do and I can’t let that get to my head for the game tomorrow. And then, always looking to perform well against the top teams in the conference and battle,” says Dixon.

