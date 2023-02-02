UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

UPDATE: An inmate’s death at the Ashland County Jail was likely caused by a drug overdose.

That’s according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation to avoid any conflict-of-interest with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

The overdose is information coming from the preliminary investigation.

The full toxicology report is still pending.

—————————————————————————————————–

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail.

Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27.

He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police.

Chief Bill Hagstrom said there were no red flags during the arrest, like alcohol or drug use.

Toxicology reports are underway to determine a cause of death.