‘Big Movies’ at the DECC Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – ‘Big Movies’ at the DECC kicked off Thursday with a showing of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

DECC staff chose this as February’s free monthly event because they felt it was a good month for indoor activities. Those who attended could spread out on blankets or bean bags. Theater concessions were also open for purchase.

Each showing will be a different style of film to fit an array of audiences with movies like ‘Grease’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’.

“You know, we have these multimillion-dollar views here at the DECC and there are just times when these places aren’t being used and it’s really great to have everybody able to come in as community members, enjoy this gorgeous community asset,” DECC Communication Director, Lucie Amundsen says.

There will be three more showings the following Thursdays, with the next being ‘Back to the Future’.