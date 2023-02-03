Coffee Conversation: Heart Health / National Wear Red Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day, held to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

More than 44% of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.

St. Luke’s Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Mary Boylan joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk heart health about its importance.

Dr. Boylan is a past chair for the Northland Go Red for Women event and currently serves on the Midwest Board for the American Heart Association.

The entire month of February is American Heart Month.