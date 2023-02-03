DTA Offers Free Rides On Transit Equity Day

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority is taking on a new initiative, offering free rides to the community Friday and Saturday.

Transit Equity Day is a national day to commemorate Civil Rights icons such as Rosa Parks during Black History month.

The DTA is taking part in this by offering free fares on the Stride Paratransit and DTA Fixed-Route vehicles.

The General Manager at the DTA says this event is an opportunity for people who haven’t rode the bus before to check it out.

“The Duluth Transit Authority as well as all transit agencies really strive to meet the needs of everybody. And Transit Equity Day is really one of the tools that we have just to educate everybody on transit and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it,” said Rod Fournier, General Manager.

There will be a ceremony at the Downtown Transit Center Friday morning at 10:30 to commemorate the event.