Former Bulldog Jared Thomas Re-Signs with Indy Fuel

Thomas has spent time with three teams so far this season. He's had stints in Norfolk, Fort Wayne, and Reading.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana.- A former Bulldog has a new team but it’s a team he’s suited up for before.

Hermantown native Jared Thomas recently signed with the Indy Fuel, out of the ECHL.

Thomas has enjoyed his time with the Fuel. Back in 2021 and 2022, the center scored 56 points in 68 games with Indy.

He also led the team with 37 assists and was second in overall points.

Thomas will join another Hawk on the roster as former CSS standout Nate Pionk is also on the roster.