Local Upcycling Store In Downtown Duluth Closing

DULUTH, Minn. — A local upcycling store is closing its doors in Downtown Duluth.

Reimagined by T. Underwood on West 1st Street has been around for 4 years, helping the community make their home more homey, holding workshops to teach skills, and helping out other small businesses.

Throughout the last 4 years the store has been through a lot from a truck crash, multiple pipe bursts, a condemned parking garage, the pandemic, and more.

“It just feels like this was the first year we were actually here post-pandemic and rather than it improving like I thought it would, it actually has deteriorated a little bit more. Why? All those reasons,” said Tammy Clore, Owner.

Owner Tammy Clore is unsure of her future plans but hopes to run her business elsewhere.

“The part of the business that I absolutely will try to get keep going whether it’s out of my home or I can find a collaborative artist workspace somewhere, but yes workshops, and the paint line, and the DIY products, and you know being a furniture artist is my true passion and love,” said Clore.

Reimagined by T. Underwood will close mid-March. The shop will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until then.