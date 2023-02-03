LSC Cleans Kids Smile’s for Free

DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day.

Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.

“A smile is worth a thousand words,” said Jaymie Dotson, a second year dental student at LSC. “There’s nothing better than a person with a great smile who’s happy and if we’re able to help kids restore their smile, and let them smile, then that’s great.”

The Lake Superior College is one of the more northern colleges that offer only dentist hygienists programs. The students were able to take some of their classroom knowledge and work with kids, which some may not have worked with before.

“A lot of these students are all second year, so they’re really ramping up to graduate, and take their boards, and be hygienists,” said Registered Dental Hygienist and Organizer Natealie Dawe. “A lot of our patients here tend to be adults, a lot of geriatric patients, a lot of our snowbirds that come back and get their cleanings done. And so this is a great way to get them familiar with kids and adolescents.”

The Give Kids a Smile Day is always the first Friday of every February in hopes to provide access to dental care for kids for free.