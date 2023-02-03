OT Goal By #10 Western Michigan Snaps UMD Men’s Hockey’s Three Game Win Streak

Quinn Olson and Ben Steeves would both find the back of the net for UMD.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team’s three game win streak came to a close on Friday, as they fell to #10 Western Michigan 3-2 in overtime.

Max Sasson would net the game-winner for the Broncos.

The Bulldogs (12-14-1) will once again face off against Western Michigan on Saturday at 6:00 pm.